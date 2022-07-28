The sell price of the dollar fell almost ¢23

QCOSTARICA – The sell price of the dollar has dropped almost ¢23 in the last few days, from ¢698.44 on June 23 to ¢675.36 today, July 28, according to data from the Banco Central (Central Bank).

According to experts, the exchange rate has decreased in response to several actions issued by the Central Bank and also due to the decrease in the demand for dollars to purchase imported goods.

If the exchange rate remains at this level for at least two months, it would cause an immediate reduction in the rates that are affected by the movement of the dollar.

This is the case of fuels with monthly adjustments, also of some (road) tolls in future adjustments, in the installment payments on loans for vehicles and homes, credit cards and rates in cable television or internet services, among others, that are billed in dollars.

One hope that could predict that the exchange rate will continue to fall are the international loands that are currently being analyzed in Congress.

