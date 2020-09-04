They charged ¢25,000 for prostituting women in Paso Ancho

(QCOSTARICA) Two sisters were arrested on suspicion procuring (proxenetismo in Spanish) in Paso Ancho, on the south side of downtown San Jose.

The women, 21 and 25 years of age, working out of their home.

According to the investigation conducted by the judicial authorities, the suspects charged ¢25,000 colones (about US$40), of which ¢15,000 was for them and the rest to the young women providing the sexual service.

During the raid, at least five women were located in the house where who apparently provided the service to clients.

In the raid, the OIJ found cell phones, cash that would be the product of sexual exploitation and other evidence pertinent to their investigation.

In Costa Rica, prostitution is not illegal but procuring is, and is sanctioned with a prison sentence of two to five years. The same penalty shall be imposed on whoever holds another person in sexual servitude

The penalties are much are higher if minors are involved.

