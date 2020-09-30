Top Travel Tips For A Smoother Experience – Costa Rica

Costa Rica, known as ‘The Rich Coast,’ is famous for its natural beauty. It is unimaginably beautiful with gorgeous beaches, dense jungles, breathtaking waterfalls, misty volcanoes, and rumbling volcanoes.

Do you know more than 3 million tourists visit Costa Rica every year, and the number is increasing every year? Yes, the place is one of the most sought after destinations in the world.

Are you planning to make a trip to Costa Rica in the near future? If so, you are surely blessed to enjoy the stunning scenery and the wide range of activities and taste delicious food.

Before going to Costa Rica, you should know a few major travel tips if you are a first-time traveler to Costa Rica.

The best time to visit Costa Rica

Summer or the dry season in Costa Rica is from December to April, and the wet season is between May and November. The rainfall is very high in the month of October.

Make sure you avoid October. It is most visited in December during Christmas, but if you want to avoid crowds and high prices, you should avoid December.

The dry season is the best time for sightseeing and enjoying various activities. From the month of May, Costa Rica is the green season. Temperatures drop, and so do the prices. If you want to save money and if you want to enjoy wildlife watching, you should visit during May, June, and July.

Packing list

The following list consists of some essentials that you must carry with you for your trip to Costa Rica.

You need only casual clothes like shorts, tops, t-shirts, and sandals. Make sure the dresses you pack are loose, light in weight, and comfortable as Costa Rica is a tropical area.

If you plan to go on hiking and walking trips, you need sturdy and strong boots or sneakers. You should pack a pair of waterproof shoes or sandals as you will be treading in water frequently.

The country has a tropical climate throughout the year. You will surely need sunglasses and lots of sunscreen lotion.

The humidity is high. It may rain even if it is the dry season. Rain jackets are a must.

If you are visiting in the wet season, you should pack quick-dry towels and clothes.

Money-saving tips

Costa Rica is more expensive than most of the other holiday destinations in North America. If you are a budget traveler, here are some tips to save money.

Visit the country during the off-season.

Use public buses. They are the cheapest mode of transport. You can find public buses connecting all important destinations. Traveling with the locals in the public buses will also allow you to know about their culture.

Avoid hotels for your stay. A vacation rental with a kitchenette is preferable as the rent is a lot cheaper, and you can save your food expenses.

The restaurants charge 10% service charges and 13% taxes. This means you are paying 23% more for the food you had. If you eat at local eateries called sodas or at bakeries, you can save money.

Buy a prepaid SIM card to keep connected. This is cheaper than the roaming charges for your existing SIM. If you want to stay in touch, you’re your friends and family back home; you should use free Wi-Fi and contact them through Whatsapp and other similar apps.

Avoid buying bottled water. The tap water is safe to drink. Carry reusable water, preferably a flask that keeps the water cold.

Avoid shopping in gift shops, souvenir shops, and retail outlets. Buying from local supermarkets is a wise thing to do.

Take advantage of free activities like culture walking, visiting national parks and hiking, etc.

Vaccination requirements

Yellow fever vaccination is required for all travelers arriving from countries at risk of transmission of the disease. Children below 9 months are exempted. Vaccinations for Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, typhoid, rabies, and diphtheria are not compulsory but highly recommended. To avoid the risk of malarial infection, anti-malarial tablets are recommended.

Safety tips

Costa Rica is a safe place. Violent crimes are infrequent, but it is always better to follow certain precautions.

Pickpockets and petty thefts are common. Keep your personal belongings safe. It is better to avoid carrying passports with you wherever you go. Leave your passport and other valuables in a safe locker.

Never leave anything in your car even if you leave your car locked.

Avoid walking alone at night. Avoid walking in dark and isolated lanes.

Travel in groups.

Avoid stepping into seas that have the risk of riptides.

Stay updated with the weather forecasts to avoid getting caught in hurricanes.

Follow local rules and respect local traditions.

The Costa Ricans are friendly, generous, and pleasant people. Make sure you reciprocate their friendliness. Be polite to them. Avoid littering the place. Avoid the usage of plastic bags, single-use plastic bottles, and other disposable things. Costa Rica is one of the pioneers of sustainability. They support eco-tourism. It is your duty to cooperate with the government in sustainable eco-tourism. Respect the local traffic rules.

Currency tips

US dollars are accepted everywhere. Credit cards are also accepted but carrying the local currency Costa Rican Colon is better while making payments in local shops, restaurants and gas stations, etc. Make sure you know the exact exchange rate to avoid getting cheated.

Photography

Costa Rica is a dream destination for photography. You can capture the beauty of nature in your camera. These photos are sure to trigger unforgettable memories and bring a smile to your lips when you have a look at them a few years later. If you want to share your photos on Facebook, make sure you don’t make it public as they may be misused.

The best time to post on Facebook is after coming back from your trip.

Conclusion

We hope the guide helps you travel smoothly and safely to Costa Rica; it is indeed a beautiful destination, remember all the tips and happy journey!