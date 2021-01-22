Travel to Costa Rica: Costa Rica Entry Requirements

Updated: January 21, 2021

PCR testing is NOT required to enter Costa Rica.

A) Visitors traveling to Costa Rica will need to provide proof of a medical insurance policy to cover any COVID-19 related medical treatment or quarantine lodging while in Costa Rica.

In the case of international insurance, tourists must request from their insurer a certification issued in English or Spanish, noting: a) the validity of the policy during the dates of visit to Costa Rica, b) guarantee of coverage for medicals expenses in cases of COVID-19 related medical treatment in the amount of 50,000 USD and, c) minimum coverage of US$2,000 for extended lodging expenses due to COVID-19 related illness.

It is also possible to purchase a Costa Rican medical insurance policy through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica.

Costa Rican Immigration officials have sole authority to determine the length of stay for tourists entering Costa Rica. Immigration officials are currently limiting the duration of stay to correspond with coverage dates provided by the COVID-19 medical insurance.

Tourists are able to extend their stay while in Costa Rica, though the process can be complicated and cumbersome. See our note here. For most seeking to extend their stay, it is best to exit the country and purchase additional COVID-19 medical insurance (if existing policy has expired) prior to reentry.

All visitors must also complete an online Health Pass 48 hours prior to travel to Costa Rica.

48 hours prior to travel to Costa Rica. In addition to the coronavirus-related measures, Tourists must also have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit Costa Rica.

B) Permanent or temporary residents of Costa Rican may also enter Costa Rica via air or through authorized land border crossings and must present the following documentation:

Passport.

Valid DIMEX.

Evidence of Caja payments up to date for each person entering. Those who are not up to date with Caja payments will still be allowed to enter but will be required to become up to date with all payments within 22 days. Persons in this category must also purchase health insurance to cover the cost of any COVID-19 treatment or lodging for the 22-day grace period.

A completed Health Pass .

. Temporary or permanent residents who enter Costa Rica via a designated land border crossing will receive a sanitary order requiring a 14 day in-home quarantine.

C) Costa Rica citizens will require a completed Health Pass.