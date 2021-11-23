Tuesday 23 November 2021
Treasury to deposit about ¢230 billion colones in Christmas bonuses

This payment will be received by 226,017 civil servants and pensioners

BusinessLaborNational
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Finance (Treasury) will deposit Friday, December 3, a total of ¢230,864,000,000 colones to bank accounts of the 226,017 employees of the Central Government and pensioners for payment of the Aguinaldo.

The Aguinaldo is a obligatory payment to all salaried employees of the public and private sector

This payment will be received by 162,712 civil servants of the ministries and attached institutions, the Legislative Assembly, the Judiciary, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Supreme Court of Elections, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic and 63,305 pensioners registered in the Presupuesto Nacional.

Read more: Aguinaldo will be in the hands of 1,536,000 employees as of December 1

The Aguinaldo is an annual bonus – some call it the Christmas bonus as it is paid in the month of December – to every salaried employee in the public and private sector.

The payment is calculated by accumulating all income (salary, bonuses, extra hours, pensions, etc) received between December 1, 2020, and November 30, 2021 (November 1 and October 31 for public sector employees), and divided by 12.

The Aguinaldo and its payment by every employer, public and private, is set in law and must be paid not later than December 20 of each year to avoid sanctions and penalties.

Employees do not receive their Aguinaldo after that date or not the complete payment can file a complaint with the Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social (MTSS)  – Ministry of Labor.

The Ministry of Labor makes available a calculator of the Aguinaldo on its page: www.mtss.go.cr/buscador/Aguinaldo.aspx.

 

Previous articleWhich came first the demand or the exclusive lane
Next articleMECO and H. Solís may continue to participate in public works by Conavi
