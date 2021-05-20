Thursday 20 May 2021
Why isn’t Costa Rica Listed as One of the World’s Top Casino Locations?

by Carter Maddox
Costa Rica is home to more than 40 casinos, and gambling is one of the top pastimes in the nation. Despite this, the Central American country rarely turns up in lists of top casino holiday destinations.

The tourism industry is booming, and it is the most popular travel hub in the region. However, this could arguably be boosted if there was a greater focus on gambling tourism.

More People than ever are Seeking Gambling Experiences

The reason why the tourism industry in Costa Rica should aim to attract more casino tourists is that the global gambling industry is booming. There are now more players than ever, thanks to online casinos bringing the experience to people in their homes.

The difference between real-world and virtual gambling is shrinking by the year, and playing at a live casino site is now one of the most popular ways to enjoy games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. There are even new-fangled options like Buffalo Blitz and Mega Ball. Because these options are so accessible, they are helping more people than ever to get into gambling. This means that the global audience for casino tourism is growing every year.

Top Casino Lists Always Feature the Same Places

When it comes to famous gambling destinations around the world, Costa Rica never makes the top ten lists. Indeed, in terms of notoriety for being a place with a lot of casinos, the Central American nation remains somewhat of an unknown entity among international audiences. People looking for a gambling holiday are faced with many well-known options when choosing, with a number of those situated not far from Costa Rica in the USA.

Las Vegas is the best-known city for gambling in the world, and it has achieved this status thanks to its regular representation in Hollywood. It usually attracts more than 42 million people each year, generating an incredible amount of revenue from this. The other main gambling hub in the States is Atlantic City, which brings in around 27 million visitors each year. Gambling has long been the main reason that tourists flock to these locations, but they do also offer some landmarks in their surrounding areas.

Costa Rica Should Try to Attract More Casino Tourism

People from Europe are willing to travel across the Atlantic for gambling holidays in places like Las Vegas. This means they could easily make the trip to Costa Rica, which is similar in distance. When marketing holidays in the country to people in other continents, there could be a greater emphasis by the Costa Rican tourism board on the availability of gambling options. Having the entertainment to choose from, along with all the amazing sights and hotspots that usually attract people to Costa Rica, could help to bring in a greater number of visitors.

Costa Rica isn’t currently recognized as a global gambling destination, but this could all change. With more than 40 casinos already, it could be a good idea for the government to put more focus on building the entertainment industry and bringing in more tourists this way.

Carter Maddoxhttp://cjmaddox.com
