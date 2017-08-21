The Interamerican Sur (Ruta 2) – Inter American highway south – between Palmar and Rio Claro is down to only one lane, at kilometer 32, after a landslide on Sunday took out a good part of the road.

On Sunday, all traffic was closed. But this morning, after evaluating the conditions, the Ministry of Transport (MOPT) decided to permit the use of one lane. The Policia de Transito is on the scene, to regulate traffic.

The alternate route to and from the southern zone, ie Golfito and the Panama border is by way o Paso Real – San Vito – Cuidad Neily. This route adds up to an hour in travel time and is not apt for heavy vehicles. Also, drivers are warned of constant fall of rocks and debris on this section of road.

For the time being there is no estimation of when the repairs to the Ruta 2 will take place.

If you are needing to travel through the area expect heavy traffic conditions, allow more time for your travel and ensure your gas tank is full.

