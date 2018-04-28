Natalia Carvajal was crowned this Friday as the new Miss Costa Rica, the event held at Teletica’s Studio Marco Picado in San Jose.

The 27-year-old beauty and television presenter will represent the country in the Miss Universe competition that will take place in China later this year.

La Josefina expressed to Teletica.com her joy and assured that she is “a completely new woman” and that she is ready for the great challenge that is Miss Universe.

“It’s such a beautiful feeling, so wonderful, I’m very grateful to all the people who were part of the process, my colleagues, I think there’s never been a Miss Costa Rica final like this, with the hugs and such emotion, they jumped with me and we lived it, I really was blessed, not only with this crown but with the most wonderful group of companions that I have ever had,” said Natalia.

The event was hosted by Randall Vargas, former Miss Costa Rica, Karina Ramos and Buen Día journalist Jorge Vindas.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Miss Costa Rica crown was designed by George Bakkar. It is a piece inspired by the floral nature of the country; It was created in silver and made by hand with 50 flowers of five different sizes and with natural pearls, valued at ¢4.7 million colones (US$8.400 dollars).