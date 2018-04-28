The Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) raided a tourist center in San Carlos Friday afternoon, where Costa Rican and foreign women prostituted themselves.

The tourist center La Roca, located in Javillos, is a bar where according to the OIJ, men and women would meet up for paid sexual encounters.

The Judicial police said they have been investigating the tourist center for the crime of trafficking of persons and sexual exploitation. Among the women found working in the bar were Costa Ricans, Nicaraguans and Dominicans.

Similar raids were carried out this week in San Francisco de Dos Rios and Guadalupe.