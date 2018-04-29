A pilot and an aviation student died after the plane they were traveling in collided with a hill and collapsed in Corozalito de Nandayure, Guanacaste, around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities indicated that, for the moment, it is unknown what could have caused the crash, which occurred 500 meters north of the airstrip in the area, very close to where another small plane crashed last December, killing 10 passengers and the two pilots.

The victims in the Saturday crash were identified as Esteban Mora Argüello, 34 and Alberto Arroyo Guillén. Mora, with more than 2,000 flight hours, was the instructor, according to the Dirección General de Aviación Civil.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion