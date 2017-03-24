PriceSmart Santa Ana To Open in Late 2017

Q BUSINESS – PriceSmart, the largest operator of membership warehouse clubs in Central America and the Caribbean, says it will invest more than US$12 million dollars in its new point of sale to be located in Santa Ana.

The new store, the 7th in Costa Rica and 40th globally, to be located about on the Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera), 1.5 kilometres west of Forum 1 (at south side of the Hacienda Real intersection), is expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2017.

The new store, designed under the “Green Club” concept, will generate 200 direct jobs and 150 indirect during the construction process.

“We are committed to providing our new partners with a comfortable and modern environment that characterizes us, with a wide variety of quality products at competitive prices, but also, we have worked hard to build a building that allows us to reduce our energy consumption,” explained Marco Torres, manager of PriceSmart Costa Rica.

The new store will sit on 24,000 square metres (258,000 square feet), of which 16,000 square meters will be building and 8,000 green areas and parking for 306 vehicles.

The “Green Club” concept is based on architecture that includes an intelligent system of air conditioning and lighting that will reduce the consumption of electric power, LED lights for the refrigerator doors and skylights, allowing the maximum use of natural light.

In Costa Rica, Pricesmart stores are located in: Alajuela, Escazú, Heredia, Llorente de Tibás, Zapote and Tres Rios.

PriceSmart is headquartered in San Diego, California operating in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (U.S. Virgin Islands), with more than 770,000 membership accounts and 1 million cardholders. It also offers online shopping in all countries where PriceSmart operates.

