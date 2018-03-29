Limon beaches

An ambitious project of the Cámara de Comercio, Industria y Turismo de Limón (Limon Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism) aims to turn the province into a Costa Rican version of Cancun, through a major hotel development along the coast.

La Zona Hotelera del Caribe (the Caribbean Hotel Zone), as the initiative has been called, consists of the development of 500 hectares of “all-inclusive” hotels. Investment in the first stage is US$40 million, a figure that does not include the hotels.

If Limón wants to attract mass tourism, according to the Chamber, it needs the following projects to materialize:

  • Enlargement of Ruta 32
  • Improvements to Ruta 36
  • An international cargo and passenger airport
  • A cruise ship dock
  • A marina in Moín
  • A special hotel zone

Source (in Spanish): La Republica

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR