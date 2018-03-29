An ambitious project of the Cámara de Comercio, Industria y Turismo de Limón (Limon Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism) aims to turn the province into a Costa Rican version of Cancun, through a major hotel development along the coast.

La Zona Hotelera del Caribe (the Caribbean Hotel Zone), as the initiative has been called, consists of the development of 500 hectares of “all-inclusive” hotels. Investment in the first stage is US$40 million, a figure that does not include the hotels.

If Limón wants to attract mass tourism, according to the Chamber, it needs the following projects to materialize:

Enlargement of Ruta 32

Improvements to Ruta 36

An international cargo and passenger airport

A cruise ship dock

A marina in Moín

A special hotel zone

