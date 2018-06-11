Heading off on a winter escape just got a bit easier for Vancouverites, with the news that Sunwing will be offering a weekly non-stop direct flight service from Vancouver to Liberia (LIR) in Costa Rica’s North Pacific this coming winter.

The non-stop direct flights commence on Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 and Sundays to March 31st, 2019. The flight service is anticipated to be operated on the airline’s new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Once it commences, Sunwing will be the only carrier offering this route direct from Vancouver.

Sunwing Tour Operations president, Andrew Dawson, said “We’re very pleased to be introducing Costa Rica for the coming winter. As well as being renowned for its eco tours and adventures, this popular destination also stands out for the quality of its accommodation. With this new service, our Vancouver customers will be able to choose between two of our consistently most popular top-rated resorts, Riu Palace Costa Rica and Riu Guanacaste, or be among the first guests to experience the new Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, opening this fall. As an added benefit, we will be operating the flight service on our new Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes. The improved fuel efficiency of the MAX will also enable us to offer an increased number of direct flight services from our Western airports.”

Sunwing offers several all-inclusive packages departing December 23, 2018, starting at CA$2,755 per person at the Riu Guanacaste. Other Guanacaste properties include Riu Palace, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica, Occidental Papagayo and Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica, The Westin Golf Resort and Spa Playa Concha, Occidental Tamarindo, Dreams Las Mareas Costa Rica (La Cruz), Hotel Villas Playa Samara and the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Central Pacific, in Puntarenas.

All vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines, room, meals, drinks, Wi-Fi and beachfront.

This is not an advertisement for SunWing. The Q has not received any promotion or remuneration for this post.