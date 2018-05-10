The intoxication of an animal is something that requires immediate attention and a plant that is sown in the north of Costa Rica has properties that can solve this emergency.

The Centro de Investigación en Biotecnología (CIB) – Center for Research in Biotechnology – of the Costa Rica Institute of Technology (TEC) is working on the development of a syrup (jarabe in Spanish) that can cause vomiting in the poisoned animal and thus reduce the effects of the toxic substance.

The researchers cannot reveal what this plant is since they are in the process of registering the patent.

However, there is data that can be shared. Among them, the scientists indicated that at first they believed that only the stem has this beneficial property, but, after analyzing the different components of the plant, they saw that the leaves also possess the compound, although to a lesser extent. In this way, they can take advantage of almost the entire plant.

According to Catalina Rosales, biotechnology engineer who leads the research, this syrup does not cure the animal completely, but it stabilizes it enough so that it can be taken to a veterinarian, who can then treat the poisoning.

Rosales explained that the product has low levels of preservatives and mixed with water with little alcohol to avoid putting the animal’s health at risk. The corresponding toxicity tests have already been carried out.

Marin said in the statement that the syrup is designed to produce vomiting only once and not constantly. This prevents the animal from becoming dehydrated, which can be harmful to its health.

The product cannot yet be commercialized because it still awaiting permits for the testing in a larger population of dogs. The CIB assures the tests do not include administering any venom to the dogs, they would only be given the syrup and its emetic effect would be checked.

Once the results are obtained, the scientists hope to enter a phase of commercial production.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion