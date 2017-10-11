You can help all the people affected by tropical storm Nate by visiting the Televisora de Costa Rica (Teletica channel 7) central office in La Sabana, to make your donation.

From 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, in this second day, Wednesday, the parking lot in front of the television station is converted, and with the help of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) and Scouts and Guides of Costa Rica, into a great collection center.

What can you donate?

Non-perishable foods such as rice, sugar, coffee, fresh, beans, butter, pasta, iodized salt, sardines or tuna, soups, salads and water and more.

In addition, you can donate bath soap, powder soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, sanitary napkins, toilet paper, dish soap, diapers for children and adult diapers.

Also brooms, mops, plastic buckets, large sponges, powder soap, pairs of gloves and trash bags.

Finally, kitchen utensils such as pots and frying pans, deep bowls, plates and glassware and other kitchen utensils.

Do your part, let your imagination and pocketbook be the limitations of your generosity.

What the collection center will not accept are clothing, money and perishable foods.

