Batman’s sidekick Robin reveals he’s bisexual. It Makes Sense…

Q MAGAZINE (EW.com) There’s a new LGBTQ superhero on the block, but DC Comics readers already know him well.

The latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends, a monthly anthology series, revealed that the Caped Crusader’s longtime sidekick Robin, specifically the Tim Drake version of him, is bisexual.

The moment came at the end of part 3 of the Sum of Our Parts story, from writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau.

In part 1, which debuted in Batman: Urban Legends issue #4, Tim reunited with his old friend Bernard. Their dinner at Bincy’s Bar and Grill was interrupted by Chaos Monster, who knocked out Tim and kidnapped Bernard to be sacrificed.

During the rescue mission of part 3, featured in this week’s Urban Legends #6, Bernard mentions to Robin that he wishes he could’ve finished his date with Tim, unaware that he’s actually speaking to his love interest. A few pages later, Tim goes to see Bernard and things are clarified.

“Tim Drake… do you want to go on a date with me?” Bernard asks.

“Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that,” Tim replies.

#Batmanurbanlegends #6 is already out and with it our last chapter of “Tim Drake: sum of our parts”. It’s overwhelming all the comments and love I’m receiving from you guys, thanks for your support on my very first series with @DCComics ♥️ See you soon Tim! ♥️🏳️‍🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/dKpS2GIajn — Belén Ortega (@BelenOrtega_) August 10, 2021

Tim’s Robin now officially joins other canonized LGBTQ superheroes like Kate Kane (Batwoman), Bobby Drake (Iceman), Loki, Jean-Paul Beaubier (Northstar), Billy Kaplan (Wiccan), Hulkling, Midnighter, and Apollo. Earlier this year, Marvel introduced the first gay Captain America by way of character Aaron Fischer.

“My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you,” Fitzmartin tweeted of reveal. “You are so incredibly loved and important and seen. Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honored to work with the amazingly talented [Ortega] and [Sánchez].”