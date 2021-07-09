Costa Rican singer MishCatt signs with Universal Music

Q MAGAZINE – It is the weekend and the body knows it. And reasons for MishCatt to celebrate these days, since the Costa Rican singer has good news to share with all of her followers.

On the one hand, she has already released her explosive new single “Breakup Rituals”, which reflects a toxic cycle of a relationship that she could not leave and with which she hopes to inspire others to take that brave step, but, she also made her signature with Universal Music record label official.

- Advertisement -

MishCatt, whose name is Michelle González, was part of the Costa Rica-based pop band Patterns, but left the band in 2014 to embark on the adventure of her life that today allows her to create songs that inspire others, but also her, and, especially, enjoy the whole process of creating art.

With a career that takes her from Costa Rica to Los Angeles and Sweden, the singer-songwriter spoke with Viva about the good news and everything that fans can expect from her from now on.

“Only good things come,” she assured.

- Advertisement -

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can read the full interview (in Spanish) here.

MishCatt released her debut EP EP in March 2016, and it quickly became the most played Costa Rican artist in the history of Spotify, getting more than 6 million plays in less than two months. The EP was recorded in Stockholm, Sweden and is produced by Pontus Winnberg (Miike Snow, Amason). The song “Another Dimension” peaked at number 17 on the Swedish Heatseeker chart.

On December 5, 2019, Gonzalez performed live vocals for the song “Fades Away” originally recorded by Noonie Bao during Avicii Tribute Concert at Friend’s Arena, Stockholm. She also released a studio recording of the performance.

In 2020 she has released two songs, ‘Pavo’ & ‘Midnight Sun’, from her upcoming EP The real Pavo, which is released by Amuse (music company). Also in 2020, she collaborated with Sofia Reyes for the song Goofy Pt.2.

- Advertisement -