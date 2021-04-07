Q MagazineFarandula

Ex model got tough with follower who wanted to know if she is an escort

by Luis Morales
140

Q MAGAZINE – Former model and television presenter Pamela Méndez was clear and direct to a follower who asked her if she was a ‘female escort’.

From Instagram

Pame, who has been focused on her clothing sales business for several years, began to play the dynamics of the Instagram questions and there several people exposed her doubts on different topics.

However, the game got serious when a fan asked her: “And about some photos in a catalog of escorts in Costa Rica, what is your price?”

Méndez had no doubts in how to answer and gave the curious woman a direct reply.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you, Sofia, but I can safely make this question public since you will die wanting something like this to be true. Good luck next time, my dear,” Pame replied.

Many models in Costa Rica, appearing in social networks scantily clothed, have been accused of being escorts, paid female companions, to further their careers. While in some cases that may be true, it is not the case for most.

