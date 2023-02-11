Half of Ticos fill up with ¢10,000 or ¢20,000

QCOSTARICA – Full, please. Are these the words you use at a soline station? If so, you are in the half of the consumers that do so. The other half (49%), according to the regulatory authority, Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), do so with ¢10,000 or ¢20,000 colones.

According to the results of the study, 8 out of 10 users go to the ‘pump’ at least once a week. It also established that 48% of consumers buy super gasoline, 43% buy regular and 15% diesel.

- Advertisement -

Gabriela Prado, director of ARESEP’s User Service, said that these surveys make it possible to better monitor the provision of public services.

Currently, a liter of super costs ¢731, regular ¢671 and diesel ¢748.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related