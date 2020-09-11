Q MagazineFarandulaEntertainment

Joe Exotic Series Starring Nicolas Cage Lands At Amazon Prime

One murder-for-hire plot, 5 husbands, and 176 tigers: Joe Exotic, will be played by Nicolas Cage in an upcoming TV series

By Rico
11

Modified date:

Q MAGAZINE – If a film product is good, why not grab onto its tentacles and squeeze a good chunk out of its success?

According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video has taken in for development a scripted series starring Nicolas Cage as the infamous Joe Exotic, made a household name by the hugely popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

The Amazon Prime Joe Exotic series will be co-produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

The story in the show, written by Lagana, centers around Joe Shreibvogel (Cage), an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park — even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.

Joe Exotic is the subject of the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King, which has become a global phenom since its release. The series drew 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its release, from March 20-29, according to Nielsen, eclipsing the Season 2 numbers for Stranger Things, which drew 31.2 million in its first 10 days in 2017, Deadline reports.

Now in prison after being sentenced to 22 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, Joe Exotic continues to make headlines, most recently for his pardon request letter to President Donald Trump.

Ties to Costa Rica

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has spoken out about her late husband Don Lewis, 59-year-old multi-millionaire who mysteriously disappeared without a trace from his home in Tampa, Florida on August 18 in 1997, and has never returned

Carole said Don was planning to eventually move to Costa Rica (Image: Netflix)

Lots of mystery has surrounded his disappearance after leaving behind his wife Carole and his reported US$5 million fortune. Conspiracy theorists have been delving into the mystery On a Reddit thread, they are sold on the idea Don had been flying his plane to Costa Rica every month because he had become tangled up in the dark drug trade.

However,  as viewers became more and more curious about just how Don disappeared, Carole has spoken out about her husband’s sexual past, saying her late husband flew to Costa Rica for sex during her period.

In Carole’s article on Big Cat Rescue’s website titled Refuting Netflix Tiger King, Carole went into detail about Don’s hidden past. Read the story here.

Previous articlePandemic brings women’s unemployment to a historic level in the last decade
