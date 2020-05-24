Joel Campbell and his wife light up social networks with a super-sensual photo

Fernanda Mora, the wife of Costa Rican footballer Joel Campbell, published a hot photograph with her sweetheart, which raised the temperature of her followers on social networks.

In the spicy image the couple is shown very serious and sensual.

“Loving in the nude, without appearances, without exceptions, without rancor, without fear,” wrote the striker’s wife on Instagram

Immediately comments to said photo said things such as: “Café con leche”, “Fotaza”, “I love them”, “Fotón”, “You are perfect”.

We are used to the couple sharing photos on their social networks, but this one takes it to another level.

Very well for them, the human body is the most natural thing that exists. Let the envious bite their tongues.