Joel Campbell and his wife light up social networks with a super-sensual photo

The couple shared on Instagram an image that generated thousands of reactions from followers

By Luis Morales
Fernanda Mora, the wife of Costa Rican footballer Joel Campbell, published a hot photograph with her sweetheart, which raised the temperature of her followers on social networks.

In the spicy image the couple is shown very serious and sensual.

“Loving in the nude, without appearances, without exceptions, without rancor, without fear,” wrote the striker’s wife on Instagram

Immediately comments to said photo said things such as: “Café con leche”, “Fotaza”, “I love them”, “Fotón”, “You are perfect”.

 

Amar al desnudo … sin apariencias , sin excepciones , sin rencores, sin temores ❤️

We are used to the couple sharing photos on their social networks, but this one takes it to another level.

Very well for them, the human body is the most natural thing that exists. Let the envious bite their tongues.

Previous articlePanama Chamber of Commerce stresses caution in phased re-opening
