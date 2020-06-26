Kim Kardashian promotes Costa Rica again on her social networks

(Q MAGAZINE) “A memory from Costa Rica. When it is safe to travel again, where do you plan to go?” With this question on her social networks, influencer Kim Kardashian made it clear that she continues to think about our country.

The socialite shared an image of her sitting in the stands with her millions of followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The reactions were immediate and in less than an hour, the image had hundreds of thousands of likes on each of the networks.

The multiple comments were not lacking either. Others responded to what destination they would travel to once the pandemic was over, and others thanked them for mentioning Costa Rica. Some users said they would not travel anywhere because they are simply bankrupt due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Her older sister Kourtney also said her on Instagram that she was sure she had taken that picture.

The millionaire (an estimated net worth of US$370 million – June 2019), along with her family, visited Costa Rica in January 2017 and since then has mentioned that trip on several occasions both in social networks and in her Keeping Up With the Kardashians tv series.

One of the most remembered posts was when she published in July 2019: “I miss Costa Rica” along with a photo of her on the beach, that got more than 1.6 million likes on Instagram.

Thanks to her large number of followers, Kim is considered one of the most influential personalities in the world and brands pay millions of dollars for being mentioned in her publications.