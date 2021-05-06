EntertainmentCine (Movies)Redaqted

Maikol Yordan is no longer lost, he’s on Amazon Prime Video

Both Maikol Yordan films can now be streamed in Latin America and the United States.

Q MAGAZINE – The Costa Rican movies “Maikol Yordan de Viaje Perdido” and “Maikol Yordan 2 La Cura Lejana”, joined the catalog of the Amazon Prime Video platform, the globally second only to Netflix.

Mario Chacón, is “Maikol Yordan” (pronounced Michael Jorand), a company about a ‘good-natured Costa Rican farmer making his first trip out of Costa Rica to save the family business.

The “Maikol Yordan” (pronounced Michael Jordan) movies are a production of the La Media Docena comedy company, starring Mario Chacón, of the particular adventures of the ‘tico campesino’ (good-natured Costa Rican farmer) making his first trip out of Costa Rica.

Maikol is accompanied by “Cordero” (Daniel Moreno), “Francois” (Erik Hernández), and “Greivin” (Edgar Murillo). The movies also star Natalia Monge and Adal Ramones.

The first movie, ” Maikol Yordan de Viaje Perdido” (Maikol Yordan Traveling Lost) was directed by Miguel Gómez and it was released in 2014. It was filmed on locations in Costa Rica, Mexico, England, Italy and France, telling the story of Maikol Yordan Soto Sibaja, a naive and good-natured Costa Rican farmer and his adventures traveling in Europe as he tries to prevent an evil businessman from taking over his family’s farm.

The film became the most-watched Costa Rican film in history.

In the sequel, Maikol Yordan again travel out of the Costa Rica must find a cure for grandmother who is at death’s door

In “Maikol Yordan 2: La cura lejana”, our star is in a better economic situation., however, faces a difficult family time, his beloved maternal grandmother Doña Mila (Anabelle Ulloa) suffers a strange illness that puts her at death’s door.

Maikol must follow a series of clues in other countries to find the cure, undertaking a long journey through the Netherlands, Greece and Egypt with the help of his friends François (Erick Hernández) and Greivin (Édgar Murillo).

The sequel, directed by Daniel Moreno, was released in 2018.

Both Maikol Yordan movies were seen by more than one million in Costa Rica and filled movie theaters in Central America.

