Thursday, 9 July 2020
McDonald’s donates ¢20 million in food to law enforcement officers

[HQ] More than 5,000 police officers will benefit from the donation of ¢20 million colones in food by Arcos Dorados, the company that operates the McDonald’s brand in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The delivery of eight tons of raw material products was delivered to the National Emergency Commission (CNE), which will be in charge of distribution.

“Thanks to the recommendation and direction we received from the CNE, we are giving this support to the officers who are committed to taking care of all of us and we feel very honored to be able to contribute with our products so that they can fulfill their workdays,” said. Esteban Sequeira, CEO of Arcos Dorados Costa Rica.

