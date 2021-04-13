Miss Universe 2014 has a great time in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Former Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega Dieppa has been in Costa Rica since March 30.

The 28-year-old Colombian has not left the country since according to the General Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service.

The model, beauty queen of the world, posted photographs of her on her social networks that were taken in Costa Rica.

Former Miss Costa Rica 2014 also confirmed Vega’s visit, posting photos in which they are seen together in Arenal.

“Enjoying my beautiful Costa Rica with this beauty. Paulina Vega, how nice to see you,” the Tica beauty wrote this Monday, April 12.