Q MagazineFarandulaFashion & Beauty

Miss Universe 2014 has a great time in Costa Rica

by Rico
21

QCOSTARICA – Former Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega Dieppa has been in Costa Rica since March 30.

The 28-year-old Colombian has not left the country since according to the General Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service.

- Advertisement -

The model, beauty queen of the world, posted photographs of her on her social networks that were taken in Costa Rica.

Former Miss Costa Rica 2014 also confirmed Vega’s visit, posting photos in which they are seen together in Arenal.

- Advertisement -

“Enjoying my beautiful Costa Rica with this beauty. Paulina Vega, how nice to see you,” the Tica beauty wrote this Monday, April 12.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Ex model got tough with follower who wanted to know if she is an escort

Q MAGAZINE - Former model and television presenter Pamela Méndez was...
Read more

Former Miss Costa Rica denounces sexist and obscene messages

Q MAGAZINE - Karina Ramos, mode, former Miss Costa Rica, businesswoman...
Read more
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.