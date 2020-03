They 12 women who yearn for the Miss Costa Rica 2020 crown

Miss Costa Rica 2020 has officially started the competition that will crown her new queen in a few months. Twelve women, mostly between the ages of 25 and 27, will vie for the Miss Costa Rica 2020 crown.

Most of the participants have experience in beauty pageants.

Of the more than 20 women who approached the casting carried out by Televisora de Costa Rica – local television channel 7 that owns the rights to the pagaent – on March 3, a dozen of them were chosen to become “the representative of Costa Rican beauty.”

The candidates are: Jelanie Danagie Lindo, Treisy Daniela Herrera Esquivel, Priscila Badilla Chaves, Sharon Goméz Recio, Jennifer Barrantes Flores, Adriana Moya Alvarado, Ariana Hernández López, María Fernanda Sánchez Rodríguez, Valeria Rees Loria, Ivonne Cerdas Cascante, Glennys Medina Segura and Melissa Méndez.

Gabriela Alfaro, director of Miss Costa Rica, commented “We have very beautiful girls. The vast majority have experience. They all have a lot of personality, they express themselves very well. They all know how to make up and work on its beauty.”

Alfaro also spoke of a novelty: it is possible that this year in addition to choosing Miss Costa Rica, another candidate will be crowned Nuestra Latina Universal.

As this year Televisora turns 60, Miss Costa Rica will have a hippie theme.

The coronation gala for Miss Costa Rica will be held on July 3, when the successor to Paola Chacón, the current queen, will be chosen.

Below are the 12 contestants.

