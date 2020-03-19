Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen aren’t letting coronavirus stop their beach vacation in Costa Rica.

Brady, 42, and his model wife, 39, donning a teeny-tiny navy bikini, were snapped enjoying the sun and water as they walking along the beach.

Bundchen revealed in a previous Instagram Story Q&A that she will support her husband no matter what he decides to do, as their future is up in the air since Brady hasn’t committed to a football team yet.

“I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet,” Bundchen admitted. “But hopefully somewhere nice. And [wherever] my husband is happy playing. So we will see.”

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” he said on Instagram. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.,” said Brady who is reportedly meeting with various teams and coaches but hinted back in January that he doesn’t want to leave the New England Patriots.

On the coronavirus, Extratv.com reported Gisele emphasized, “Even if you are young and healthy, we all need to follow the recommended protocols and precautions because in doing so we can end up saving someone’s life – particularly the elderly and those who are sick and immunocompromised.”