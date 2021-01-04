Watch the trailer for the film starring Johanna Solano

Q ENTERTAINMENT – The Costa Rican film “A un Paso de Mí” starring Johanna Solano and directed by Jose Mario Salas, revealed its official trailer.

The two and a half minute trailer shows Tatiana, a journalist who, tormented by her current reality, decides to undertake a journey through Costa Rica to find peace and seek happiness.

The cast includes Gustavo Rojas, Flor Urbina, Esteban Hidalgo, among others.

Areas such as Tamarindo, La Fortuna, San Gerardo de Dota and Bajos de Toro are featured in the film’s locations.

Watch the two and a half minute trailer here.

The film will be released on February 25 2021 in all national cinemas.

Johanna Solano López (born October 9, 1990) is a Costa Rican TV Host, model, triathlete and former beauty Miss Costa Rica 2011 who represented the country at Miss Universe 2011, placing in the Top 10. More on Johanna Solano at Costa Rica Confidential.

Behind the scenes.