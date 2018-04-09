Police in Playa Jaco arrested 8 people suspected in the shooting in front of the “Uno Mas Uno” supermarket in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the press office of the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP), the incident occurred at 2:54 a.m.

On-site police found 5 men and a woman wounded by bullets and were taken to an area medical center. Witnesses told police an argument ended in gunfire.

The suspected were arrested from 600 meters from the where the shots were fired, they were traveling in a car that collided with another during a short chase. Inside the vehicle police confiscated two firearms. The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) is investigating the case.