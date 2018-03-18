Amazon, the American giant confirmed the dismissal of some of its employees in Costa Rica without detailing the numbers. An Amazon spokesperson explained that the company is comprised of multiple initiatives, some of which are shrinking, while others are growing rapidly.

“We have made small staff reductions in a couple of places, while continuing to contract aggressively in others.” In Costa Rica, our human resources team is supporting employees during this transition,” cites the company statement.

Recently, Amazon Costa Rica had announced that it would generate 1,500 new jobs in the country during 2018, including 350 for a new unit that provides support and attention to small and medium businesses that sell through the Amazon Marketplace.

At that time the country general manager, Alejandro Filloy, mentioned that they were proud to continue investing in Costa Rica.

“Here we have found great talent, which has allowed us to build a great team that demonstrates every day its obsession to provide the best service to our customers. Our commitment to Costa Rica remains firm and we hope to hire hundreds more employees and thus grow our great team,” added Filloy.

The company started operations in Costa Rica in 2009 with just 30 employees.

Currently, Amazon reports having more than 6,500 employees distributed in various business parks, including El Tobogán Corporate Center (Barrio Tournón), Ultrapark Lag (Lagunilla), American Free Zone (San Francisco de Heredia) and the Zona Franca del Este (Calle Blancos).

Source (in Spanish): El Financierio