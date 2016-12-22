Brotherly Love?

Q COSTA RICA NEWS – Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly contracting the murder another bother’s to appropriate themselves of family properties and businesses.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reports the brothers surnamed Jimenez, 50 and 51 years of age, were detained in San Carlos by agents of the Homicide Section. One of the brothers was arrested in downtown Florencia de San Carlos, the other in his home, in Cuidad Quesada, San Carlos.

According to the OIJ, the investigation led agents to suspect the brothers of contracting the murder of their older brother, 56 year-old Jorge Jimenez, who was shot by two men on a motorcycle on January 30, 2015, in Cinco de Esquinas de Tibas, in San Jose.

A video shows two men on a motorcycle opening fire on the victim in a Tibas parking lot. Jorge Jimenez was hit by nine bullets.

Supposedly, the brothers paid the assassins ¢25 million colones to end the life of their brother. The investigation revealed that there had been other failed attacks on Jorge, motivated by “problems with family property and businesses”.

Fearing for his life, days before his murder Jorge Jimenez filed a complaint with the OIJ, saying he feared reprisals for a legal process between the brothers, related to a dispute over property. The OIJ says he did not request any protection.

The property registry indicates that Jorge Jimenez was the legal representative of 46 corporations, nine of which had properties valued up to one billion colones. The properties were located in San Carlos, Santa Ana, San Jose, Limon, Escazu and Guanacaste, among others and included a sawmill business.

