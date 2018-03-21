The Government of Japan made a donation of 60 hybrid and electric vehicles to the Government of Costa Rica, which allows continuing strengthening actions of 13 public institutions.

The purpose of the donation is to promote the economic and social development of Costa Rica and to support efforts to reduce the national impact of global warming since they are eco-friendly vehicles.

The vehicles provided are advanced technology, which will serve to alleviate environmental pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and represents a donation of 300 million Japanese yen, the equivalent of US$2.8 million.

The delivery includes the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV together and the i-MiEV, the first mass-produced EV vehicle and the Prius and Camry from Toyota.

The initiative forms part of the Overseas Development Agreement between the Japanese and Costa Rican Governments, through which Japan has committed to provide a range of next-generation vehicles to the country.

In 2015, Costa Rica announced that it would seek to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% from 2012 to 2030, and today is one of only 5 countries whose national climate commitments are rated ‘sufficient’ by the international Climate Action Tracker (CAT).

Costa Rica has continued with its efforts to become one of the world’s greenest nations, revealing in November 2017 that it had broken the world record for the most consecutive days running on renewable energy.

The donated vehicles will be utilized by 13 different government agencies and universities, supporting the Costa Rican Government’s efforts to promote eco-friendly mobility, among them Ministerio de la Presidencia, Ministerio de Salud, Ministerio de Justicia y Paz, the INAMU and the Universidad de Costa Rica.

Source (in Spanish): Presidencia.go.cr