TODAY NICARAGUA (Taiwan News)— At least 30 Taiwanese exhibitors and 28 Nicaraguan companies took part in Expo-Taiwan held from Aug 24-26 at Olof Palme Convention Center in Nicaragua.

Hundreds of people attended the event to try the gadgets presented by Taiwanese exhibitors, and interacted with Asus robot Zenbo, which was designed to provide assistance and entertainment.

Expo-Taiwan had different attractions including bamboo furniture, solar panels, transportation gadgets, beauty products and even Legos to build mini robots.

“We open the doors to the Nicaraguan community to this important event in which last generation products will be displayed, all made in Taiwan”, said Jaime Wu, Taiwan Ambassador.

He also stated that this is a good opportunity for Taiwanese business people to establish relations with Nicaraguan companies. The event is part of the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries which has yielded successful results during the past 10 years.

“We invite Nicaraguan people to attend this event and get to know this last generation´s products that we are displaying”, he added.

Nicaragua is one of Taiwan´s 20 allies.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.