State-owned telecom operator, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), has begun the process of migrating customers in the central Santa Barbara de Heredia district to its Kolbi-branded fibre-optic service. ICE said it will be investing US$530,000 to roll out 50 kilometers of fibre-optic cables to replace the existing copper network and offer download speeds of up to 300Mbps to 4,300 customers as part of triple-play packages.

Last month ICE announced that it would be expanding its fiber-optic network to 66 more localities throughout the country over the next two years. The first phase of the programwill see 28 districts in the Heredia province receive fiber infrastructure in a 1,300km rollout covering nine cantons that’s due for completion by the end of the year.