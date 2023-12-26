10 paradoxes in life

Tuesday 26 December 2023
RICO’S Q — A paradox (paradoja in Spanish) is basically a logically self-contradictory statement or a statement that runs contrary to one’s expectation. It’s something that’s unexpected and goes against what you would think is true. It’s like when you come to a conclusion that doesn’t make sense even though the reasoning behind it is sound.

Its Greek roots translate to “contrary opinion,” and when two different opinions collide in one statement or action.

As we come to the end of another year, I’ve made a list of 10 paradoxes that I find interesting.

  1. If you want to borrow money from the bank (ie a loan), you have to show that you don’t actually need it.
  2. The more you try to get others to like you, the less likely it is that they will.
  3. You can only be courageous when feel afraid.
  4. Wisdom is realizing that you know so little.
  5. Whatever it is that you think is preventing you from living your desired life isn’t actually stopping you, but just yourself.
  6. To get more, you need to give more.
  7. The more you experience failure, the more likely it is that you’ll succeed.
  8. You don’t become successful from working hard. Find a way to make whatever it is you do easier.
  9. The more you try to stay afloat, the more you end up sinking.
  10. The more you learn, the more you see how little you know.

My inspiration for the above comes from reading Quora.

 

