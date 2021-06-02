Wednesday 2 June 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

12 to 16 year olds, with and without risk factors, can be vaccinated against covid-19

by Rico
12

QCOSTARICA – Health authorities announced Tuesday approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for people between 12 and 16 years old, who from now on are included in group 3 (with risk factors) and in group 5 (without risk factors).

The decision was made by the Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología (CNVE) – National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission, for minors to receive only the vaccine from Pfizer.

In addition, the CNVE clarified that breastfeeding women of all groups can receive the vaccine against COVID-19, with any of the brands available in the country, and indicated that they should not interrupt the breastfeeding when receiving the inoculation, nor should it is necessary that they present an opinion or medical certificate that proves that they are breastfeeding.

Furthermore, in order to validate the risk factors for the vaccination of a person as part of group 3, the Commission agreed to accept the following documents:

• Official medical reference from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)
• Digital medical certificate from the College of Physicians and Surgeons
• Reference to prison medicine in the case of persons in prison

 

