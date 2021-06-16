13 Powerful Home Remedies for Acne

Acne is considered to be one of the most common skin ailments on the planet, with a record 60 million people being afflicted by it at any given time. Actually, 8 out of every 10 people are affected by zits and pits at some point.

However, as much as conventional acne spot treatments exist, they are mostly expensive and out of the reach of the common man. What’s more, some of them often have a slew of side effects such as irritation, redness and perpetual dryness. This has prompted many to look for natural, affordable and more sustainable solutions of dealing with acne breakouts at home.

We will attempt to break down some of these remedies, giving priority to those that have the most anecdotal evidence of their potency.

1. How to Extract Blackheads by Applying Apple Cider Vinegar

You may already know that acne is partly caused by the increased and unregulated activity of the p.acnes bacteria. As such, any home remedy that can inhibit the progression of this organism is automatically considered a credible solution for inflammatory acne. Apple cider vinegar, which is made by fermenting fresh apple cider, is one of them. Extensive research shows that apple cider harbors several organic acids that can kill p.acnes without introducing antibacterial resistance to the subject.

This includes the likes of lactic acid and succinic acid. Succinic acid, in particular, is thought to be capable of suppressing bacterial inflammation thereby preventing scarring while lactic acid reduces the conspicuousness of the scars left behind. In short, apple cider can also play the role of an acne scar remover, in addition to managing your current breakout.

Besides this, apple cider vinegar is a drying agent that can dry up the excess sebaceous oil that aggravates acne in the first place.

2. Taking a Zinc Supplement to Encourage Lymphatic Drainage

Zinc, by itself, is already an essential nutrient that is needed for hormone production, metabolism, cell growth and immune function. There is also growing research that shows that people who are more susceptible to acne tend to be deficient in this micronutrient vis-a-vis people with clear complexion. Being one of the most studied home remedies of acne, there is no shortage of anecdotal evidence that proves that taking zinc supplements can help improve one’s acne symptoms.

As much as the optimal dosage of oral zinc has not yet been rounded up, there are several studies that show that the sweet spot where one is most likely to experience the most improvement in their symptoms is when using around 30 to 40mg of zinc in a day. Ensure that you don’t exceed the upper limit of 45mg per day as this could trigger a number of adverse side effects including gut irritation and stomach pain.

3. Making a Cinnamon and Honey Mask to Improve Your Men’s Skin Care Routine

Cinnamon and Honey are both considered to be superb sources of natural antioxidants such as linoleic fatty acid, vitamin B3 and sodium ascorbyl phosphate ( SAP ). Infact, many a skincare specialists believe that they are better at reducing acne-related inflammation than standard treatments that utilize retinoids and benzoyl peroxide. Besides, their antibacterial properties really come in handy in inhibiting the activity of p.acnes bacteria.

It’s this unparalleled antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of the combination of honey and cinnamon that makes this treatment approach a popular alternative to conventional medicine for people with acne-prone skin.

4. Spot Treatment with Tea Tree Oil to Control Butt Acne

Tea tree oil’s renowned ability to reduce skin inflammation can be traced back to its superior antibacterial properties. If anything, there are plenty of anecdotal reports that show how just applying 5% tea tree oil onto inflamed spots can lessen the incidence of acne by as much as 80%. Besides, tea tree oil being a naturally extracted remedy, means that there’s less chance of suffering common side effects such as irritation, burning or dryness.

That being said, tea tree oil is considered by dermatologists to be relatively more potent than most home remedies. As such, it is always recommendable to dilute it a little before applying it directly to the inflamed areas.

5. Applying Green Tea Directly to Your Skin as a Alternative to Conventional Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C

Green tea has a legendary reputation of packing a rich array of antioxidants. It is no surprise that it ranks very high in most people’s healthy beverages list. However, it is its topical application on acne-prone skin where it really excels in keeping breakouts away. Skincare specialists believe that is due to the presence of tannins and flavonoids that have been shown to be helpful in reducing inflammation and fighting bacteria.

The major antioxidant found in green tea, in particular, is thought to be critical in reducing oil and sebum production, inhibiting the growth of the p.acnes microbes and fighting inflammation in acne-prone skin. Speaking of which, while you can buy special creams and lotions that contain green tea as the active ingredient, it is just as easy to make the tincture yourself at home.

6. Adding Witch Hazel to Your Skincare Routine Order

Just like green tea above, witch hazel -which is extracted from the leaves and barks of a witch hazel shrub that is native to North America – contains tannins. In short, it packs almost the same strong anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Apart from acne, it also comes in handy in treating a broad range of skin conditions such as bruises, insect bites, burns, varicose veins, eczema, dandruff and melasma.

7. Moisturizing with Aloe Vera – The Best Moisturizer

Aloe vera’s medicinal properties have been explored extensively by folk and herbal medicine for centuries now. It is not by accident that many ancient civilisations around the planet revered the tropical plant’s ability to treat rashes, abrasions, burns and a host of other skin problems. Modern scientists also believe that the plant contains traces of sulfur and salicylic acid that makes it a reliable anti-acne treatment option, especially for people with ultrasensitive skin.

8. Taking a Fish Oil ( Omega 3 Fatty Acids ) Supplement for Your Clogged Pores

Omega-3 fatty acids pack a number of incredible beneficial properties and it’s a shame that a standard Western diet is glaringly deficient in these healthy fats. Fortunately, you can supplement your intake of these supremely nutritious fats by taking a suitable fish oil supplement religiously on a daily basis. In fact, the EPA ( eicosapentaenoic acid) found in these supplements helps your skin in the following ways;

Maintains adequate hydration needed to keep pimples away

Prevents acne by regulating sebum production

By managing oil production, it goes a long way to help keep your skin pores clear

Besides, high levels of DHA and EPA ( the two fatty acids that fish oil supplements have ) have been proven to be crucial for the reduction of inflammation, hence, an overall reduced acne risk. Apart from the fish oil supplements, you can boost your omega-3 fatty acid intake by adding ground flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, anchovies, sardines and salmon to your eating routine.

9. Regular Exfoliation as a Dark Spot Remover

Exfoliation is thought to improve one’s acne symptoms by getting rid of the dead skin cells that could later plug up your follicles and trigger a breakout. It is also believed to be vital in making other acne treatment approaches more effective by allowing them to penetrate and seep deeper in the dermis, since the exterior-most layer has been sloughed off. Furthermore, regular exfoliation helps you avoid incurring expensive acne scar removal procedures.

10. Adopting a Low Glycemic Index Diet to Minimize Occurrence of Body Acne

Extensive research shows that foods with notoriously high glycemic loads such as sugary sift drinks, white bread, pastries, candies, doughnuts, cakes, sugary breakfast rears and many other ultra processed foods can predispose your skin to acne breakouts. That’s why you should incorporate more low glycemic index foods (like legumes, whole grains, nuts and vegetables ) in your diet if you wish to beat acne.

11. Cutting Back of Dairy and Dairy Goods to Control Whiteheads

Regular consumption of milk and dairy goods exposes you to a slew of hormones that your body is not adapted enough to regulate. This can often lead to acne especially in people with spiking androgen levels.

12. Meditating/Avoiding Stress Can Get Rid of Acne Between Eyebrows

Stress triggers the secretion of cortisol, also known as the flight and fight response hormone. Studies show that prolonged exposure to this hormone as a result of being constantly under pressure, tension or anxiety can cause the skin to break out occasionally. So, chill out and relax. Sometimes, it is never that serious.

13. Regular Exercise is the Best Acne Treatment for Teens

There’s a reason almost all top athletes appear to have gorgeous and acne-free complexions. Physical training and regular exercise regulates hormones, promotes superb blood circulation and reduces stress. All of these encourage the development of clear skin.

In Closing

As you can see, affordable acne treatment oscillates between effective lifestyle changes, home remedies and OTC medication. There’s no reason you shouldn’t have a clear and healthy-looking complexion if you are committed enough to ensuring the largest organ in your body stays in excellent shape