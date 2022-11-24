17 companies identified that offer tourist services on installments without authorization

QCOSTARICA – At least 17 companies offer tourist packages on installments and future execution without the proper authorization of the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC).

And, the number of complaints filed by consumers for such tourist services went from 363 in 2021 to 648 until November 2022.

“All future sales systems must go through a prior authorization and registration process with the Ministry of Economy, if they do not have this, the consumer’s money may be at risk,” said Cynthia Zapata, director of the MEIC’s Support for the Consumer.

Of these 17 companies, five complaints send to the Prosecutor’s Office, after the inspection work carried out by the MEIC.

The fice are: MMGM Corporación Turística Costarricense S.A., Travel System Destinos S.A., Agencia de Viajes Destinos Turísticos PCM S.A., Viajes Personalizados Ticovacaciones S.R.L. and International Experience Costa Rica IECR S.A.

The remaining twelve companies were reported to the Comisión Nacional del Consumidor (CNC) – National Consumer Commission – for due administrative process (MEIC data):

Clubes y Servicios Oro, S.A.

3-101-773650, S.A / Destino País

Pete Travels Limitada

Excursiones Martha (Martha Isabel Solís Prado)

Chechotours, S.R.L.

Excursiones y Viajes Valle del Sol, S.A.

Varine de San José, S.A / Super Travel

Agencia de Viajes Midasqui S.A.

Agencia de Viajes Aeronort S.A.

Viajes Castillo Mágico (Gustavo Adolfo Castillo Valverde)

Viajes Deportivos Continentales S.A. (Sport Viajes)

Grandes Sueños Viajes S.A

Another 39 companies were requested to present more information and clarify aspects of their line of business.

In case of non-compliance with tourist packages, people have two months to file a complaint with the CNC.

The complaint can be made on the website www.consumo.go.cr or you call for free advice at 800-CONSUMO (800 266 7866).

