Wednesday 26 October 2022
type here...
Search

2022 Visitation to Guanacaste Airport Exceeds Total Pre-Pandemic Passengers

The upward trend in visitation began in March and that has been maintained

EconomyEconomic RecoveryNational
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

No drop in fuel prices, rather a huge hike may be on its way

QCOSTARICA - Last week, the regulatory authority announced another...
Read more

2022 Visitation to Guanacaste Airport Exceeds Total Pre-Pandemic Passengers

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) exceeded the visitation...
Read more

Migrants flow through Darien to Panama decreases “considerably”

Q24N (EFE) The arrival of migrants in Panama through...
Read more

Airbnb and others must apply13% VAT starting November

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Finance (Ministerio de Hacienda)...
Read more

Online Trading in Costa Rica

Britain is undoubtedly one of the best places in...
Read more

Top 8 Sites to Buy TikTok Followers (Active and Real)

TikTok is one of the most popular social networks...
Read more

2 Years prison for throwing cat off apartment balcony

QCOSTARICA - The Criminal Court of the Second Judicial...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢619.08 Buy

¢629.11 Sell

26 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) exceeded the visitation numbers in the first 9 months of the year, with respect to historical records.

On August 31, the Guanacaster Airport received visitor number 10 Million / Twtitter

The number of passengers in transit -national and international- grew by up to 35% in the third quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

Guanacaste Airport exceeded the visitation rates in July, when the total visitation for 2019 was exceeded. Since then, each month the parameters show higher percentages of visitation than the pre-pandemic period.

- Advertisement -

Airlines have been key to the recovery of air traffic. For example, American Airlines added the route from Austin at the beginning of the year, increased the number of daily flights from Miami to three and to daily from Dallas Fort Worth.

For its part, United Airlines went from a weekly flight from Denver, Colorado and Newark, New Jersey to twice a week. Meanwhile, Jet Blue offers four weekly flights on its route from New York’s JFK airport.

Regarding the domestic traffic that uses the terminal, it also shows an increase. Indices from 2022 report that, as of September of this year, the number of visitors who used the Guanacaste Airport in 2019 had been exceeded.

The airport currently has 15 international airlines. Beginning in November, with the start of peak tourist season, there will be increased frequencies and the opening of a new route,  Frontier from Atlanta.

“We are proud of these numbers and these very encouraging figures. The trend began last March and has continued even during the low season. This is the result of strategic work in the development of routes and positioning of Guanacaste as a vacation destination,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMigrants flow through Darien to Panama decreases “considerably”
Next articleNo drop in fuel prices, rather a huge hike may be on its way
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Tourism dynamism does not reach all small businesses

QCOSTARICA - It is estimated that, by the end of 2022,...
Read more

Southwest strengthens air connectivity in Costa Rica with two new flights

QCOSTARICA - Southwest Airlines announced two new flights and an increase...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Taxes

Airbnb and others must apply13% VAT starting November

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Finance (Ministerio de Hacienda)...
National

Dekra will start with the vehicle inspection service on Friday, October 28

QCOSTARICA - After weeks of appeals and doubts, the...
Paying the bills