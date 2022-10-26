2022 Visitation to Guanacaste Airport Exceeds Total Pre-Pandemic Passengers

QCOSTARICA – The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) exceeded the visitation numbers in the first 9 months of the year, with respect to historical records.

The number of passengers in transit -national and international- grew by up to 35% in the third quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

Guanacaste Airport exceeded the visitation rates in July, when the total visitation for 2019 was exceeded. Since then, each month the parameters show higher percentages of visitation than the pre-pandemic period.

Airlines have been key to the recovery of air traffic. For example, American Airlines added the route from Austin at the beginning of the year, increased the number of daily flights from Miami to three and to daily from Dallas Fort Worth.

For its part, United Airlines went from a weekly flight from Denver, Colorado and Newark, New Jersey to twice a week. Meanwhile, Jet Blue offers four weekly flights on its route from New York’s JFK airport.

Regarding the domestic traffic that uses the terminal, it also shows an increase. Indices from 2022 report that, as of September of this year, the number of visitors who used the Guanacaste Airport in 2019 had been exceeded.

The airport currently has 15 international airlines. Beginning in November, with the start of peak tourist season, there will be increased frequencies and the opening of a new route, Frontier from Atlanta.

“We are proud of these numbers and these very encouraging figures. The trend began last March and has continued even during the low season. This is the result of strategic work in the development of routes and positioning of Guanacaste as a vacation destination,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

