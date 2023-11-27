Monday 27 November 2023
2023 the year with the most homicides against women in history of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA — With just over a month left until the end of the year, 2023 has become the year with the most murders in the history of Costa Rica and, simultaneously, the year with the most homicides against women.

More than 800 homicides have been recorded in total, of which at least 68 are of women, according to data from the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ).

Until now, the most violent year for women had been 2017, with 64 homicides, according to reports from La Nación.

In contrast, in all of 2022, 50 homicides against women were recorded, with only 11 cases classified as femicides, according to the Secretaría Técnica de Género y Acceso a la Justicia del Poder Judicial (Technical Secretariat for Gender and Access to Justice of the Judiciary).

“Femicide is the most serious form of gender violence, in which a woman is murdered, due to her bieng a woman, usually at the hands of her current or past partner. It is not a common homicide, but is normally the product of staggered violence and an unequal relationship between women and femicidal men,” said the Judiciary.

As of October 18, 2023, 44 violent deaths of women were pending classification by the Interinstitutional Subcommittee for the Prevention of Femicide, this because the Gender Prosecutor’s Office had not had any information derived from the investigation or the opportunity to access to it, not even of a preliminary nature.

Despite this, it is clear that the increase in murders against women is related to the fight between drug traffickers.

And in 2023 there is an increase in murders at a general level of 31%, which is due to a war between drug traffickers.

