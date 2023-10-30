Monday 30 October 2023
2024 Marchamo goes on sale this week

National
Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢530.58 BUY

¢535.84 SELL

28 October 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA- On Wednesday, November 1, the collection of the 2024 Marchamo (derecho de circulacion) will begin.

On Wednesday, the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) – State insurer – will enable its portal for consultation and direct payment. The Marchamo can also be paid at any financial institution.

For 2024, the Legislative Assembly approved a modification to the vehicle property tax, an item of the Marchamo representing some two-thirds of the total cost.

The obligatory insurance for vehicles provided by the INS is also part of the total cost.

Reductions in the property tax is up to 50%, depending on the fiscal (tax) value of the vehicle, influenced by the make, model, and year of production.

The 2024 Marchamo is to be paid by December 31, after that late payment fees and interest begin to accrue. Drivers behind the wheel of a vehicle without the 2024 Marchamo face monetary sanctions and/or seizure of the vehicle’s license plates and/or vehicle.

There is no grace period.

Of course, to pay for the 2024 Marchamo, all past unpaid Marchamos must be paid as well.

To check on your vehicle’s 2024 Marchamo (including any past Marchamos) click here.

