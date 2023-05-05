300 homicides this year: 93 more than same period in 2022

Friday 5 May 2023
QCOSTARICA – The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reported that the country reached 300 homicides so far in 2023. This is 93 more than the cases reported in the same period last year when 207 murders were recorded.

According to OIJ projections, it is expected that, if the current trend continues, Costa Rica would end 2023 with more than 800 cases of homicides, a record number.

According to the judicial police, the province with the most murders this year is San José with 79 cases, followed by Limón with 76, while Cartago is the one with the fewest homicides in this period with 17.

 

