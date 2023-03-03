32.8% of the population of Panama is recognizes itself as Afro-descendant

Q24N (EFE) 32.8% of the population of Panama recognizes itself as Afro-descendant and 14.4% as indigenous, according to preliminary data from the XII National Population Census and VIII Housing Census, which completed the registration stage, reported this Thursday Panama’s National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC)

According to preliminary census information, 1,258,915 inhabitants of Panama consider themselves Afro-descendants (32.8%) and 554,215 indigenous (14.4%), indicated the INEC.

While women represent 50.4% of the Panamanian population and men 49.6% men, and 168,255 people reported some type of disability, it added.

The INEC specified in the report that after 53 days of data collection, door-to-door enumerators visited 1,537,183 homes and took a census of 4 million people, which represents 90% of the estimated population.

As for the Housing census, “national coverage stands at 103% of homes according to pre-census cartography, exceeding expected expectations, this without counting on the data that will be obtained in this last post-census phase”, which includes verification of the areas that remained to be censused.

“The census registration stage has been completed, to enter the post-census phase, which includes the project until its closure, including delivery of results,” INEC said in a statement.

The XII National Population Census and VIII Housing Census, which were suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic, began on January 8.

With a cost of US$54.7 million dollars, according to official information, the INEC is expected to have the preliminary results in July and the final in September.

According to the last census, from 2010, the total population of Panama amounted to 3,405,813 people.

According to Worldometer, the current population of Panama is 4,495,481 (equivalent to 0.06% of the total world population) as of Friday, March 3, 2023, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

