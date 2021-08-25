5 Things That Nobody Told You About The CBD Industry

The CBD industry’s popularity has soared and has become one of the most researched industries because of its growing wonder. Standing for the term Cannabidiol, CBD is one of the 400 compounds that exist in cannabis.

The thing that makes CBD stand out is that it can only be found in cannabis, whereas cannabinoids can also exist in other plant species. The highest level of CBD is located in the plant known as Cannabis Sativa, otherwise known as ‘Hemp.’

Companies like CBDfx and individuals have been growing it for industrial uses. Various rumors still run around about the CBD Industry today because of its past. With time, however, people have realized the true nature of CBD and how it can benefit people in so many ways.

People still seem dubious about the use of CBD. Many also think of the industry as fishy. So to clear the misconceptions, here are five things that nobody might have told you about.

A Brief History of CBD

Cannabis plants had been declared as Schedule 1 drugs by the President of the United States in the 1970s. CBD and hemp never deserved to be a part of that category. Schedule 1 drugs have a high potential for abuse and are most dangerous, some examples being heroin and LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide).

Little did the world know they were missing out on the brilliant benefits of the versatile plant. The cannabis plant can be popularly distinguished into two types: Cannabis sativa and Cannabis Indica. While one does not contain enough THC to get you high, the other is used for recreational purposes. THC, scientifically termed as Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol, can even cause you to have hallucinations at high levels.

Meaning THC gets you high, but not CBD, which has an entirely different effect on the body.

CBD Oil and Hemp Oil are different

It is common to confuse the two, as all Hemp oils are not CBD oil, but some CBD oils have Hemp oil in them. CBD oil contains cannabidiol and is extracted from the plant and infused with another base oil.

Hemp oil comes from the seeds of the plant, not containing any CBD. It does come with a list of benefits.

Describing the legal status of CBD is difficult.

The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 has finally legalized hemp and products derived from it. When involving the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency), CBD oil is no longer a part of the Schedule 1 drug list. As suggested by scientific studies, hemp cannot have more than 0.3 percent of THC in it.

CBD, however, as of today, the FDA has approved only one CBD product known as Epidiolex that helps treat seizures that are associated with Lennox Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome (DS), and the tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). In addition, the laws around CBD are constantly changing, varying from state to state and the sale of the products as drugs for medical conditions has still not been legalized today.

CBD addiction is not possible

The FDA has not made any formal statements when it comes to CBD’s safety. At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) has provided data that pure CBD is safe for consumption and cannot make you form any addictions.

CBD use is becoming increasingly common

With the help of immense research, statistics have shown to prove that the popularity of CBD in the US continues to skyrocket. Around 33 % of Americans have used it once or more, and 64% are acquainted with the products.

As of Consumer Reports statistics in 2019, about 64 million Americans had tried CBD products in the last 24 months. Many say that CBD has helped replace prescription drugs and is most popular amongst the age 18-29 age group. The most popular CBD-infused products used by people are oils/tinctures, lotions, and gummies. CBD Edibles are not as popular but have a growing market for them.

The market value of CBD keeps seeing new highs as more people look into the potential benefits associated with the use of cannabis. A regular CBD user usually spends between $20-$80 per month on products, while very few spend up to $160.

Now coming to how CBD users attain their products, most purchases are made at a dispensary or a retail store. As a result of the lockdowns caused by the pandemic, online retailers have also been gaining much popularity since 2020 as online shopping has become more common.

Conclusion

Many brands are practicing ethical use of CBD for the overall well-being of humans and even animals. One such brand is Sunday Scaries. As the name suggests, they are helping their customers overcome the anxiety of an upcoming stressful week with the help of their products.

Today, most CBD enthusiasts state that using these products has changed their lives for the better. However, skeptical people continue to feel like it is all a hoax and there are no actual benefits, even showing that 32% of Single Care’s statistics showed people that tried CBD did not find it compelling.

Nevertheless, research proves the skeptics wrong as CBD promises anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, as well as sleep-aiding properties. That gives us an insight into CBD and how it came to improve the overall well-being of people. Speaking of knowledge on CBD and drug interactions, there is yet to be research and testing done if, in case, CBD can interfere with any medications. Therefore, it is always necessary to consult your healthcare provider before using any products with CBD in it.

Also, CBD oils have never been directly linked to any deaths, though the FDA links some lung injuries to vape cartridges that can sometimes contain CBD.

CBD has proven to treat almost everything: from acne to even cancer. Moreover, as its popularity keeps increasing, so does its demand. The industry exceeded sales of $4 billion in 2019, and by 2025 it is expected to top by $25 billion. Many say this is just the beginning of the vast ocean of opportunities for the industry.

