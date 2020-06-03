(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday 52 new cases of the coronavirus in Costa Rica over the previous, with an age range of five days to 89 years, for a total infected of 1,157 since the first case on March 6.

These are 542 women and 615 men, of whom 913 are Costa Rican and 244 foreigners.

Positive cases are counted in 74 of the 82 cantons. Guatuso and San Mateo joining the list of cantons with positive cases for COVID-19.

By age, we have 1,049 adults (60 of whom are seniors) and 108 minors.

A total of 685 people recovered. The recovered cases have an age range of one to 86 years.

There are 10 regrettable deaths, one woman and nine men.

Currently, 21 people are hospitalized, five of them are in intensive care with an age range of zero to 72 years.

