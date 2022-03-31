A hopeful victory: Costa Rica beat the USA in the world soccer qualifier

The Costa Rican National Team rose like the Phoenix and closed the octagonal in a superb manner

QCOSTARICA – “La Sele”, the Costa Rican National Team, beat the United States 2-0 on the last day of the Concacaf octagonal round to Qatar 2022, with goals from Juan Pablo Vargas and Anthony Contreras.

It was a dream night although he could not perform the miracle of obtaining the direct ticket, for which he needed to defeat the United States squad by six goals difference, the Costa Rican fans enjoyed this victory to the fullest, which concludes an almost perfect second round in this Octagonal since Costa Rica achieved 19 of 21 possible points.

After the last date of the Octagonal final of Concacaf, Canada, Mexico and the United States got the direct ticket to Qatar 2022, while Costa Rica will face New Zealand next June (13 or 14) in search of a spot on in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

With a team full of young people and with an average age of 23 years on the field, the work of the Costa Rican team in the first part gives one to think that there is a future in the country.

Luis Fernando Suárez confirmed that he is not afraid to play youngsters, like the 18-year-old Brandon Aguilera, who made his debut with the Sele Wednesday night, and the new faces responded, measured up before the United States that came out with its best squad.

Coast Luis Fernando Suárez decided to bench the more seasoned players with a yellow card, risking missing out on the playoff against New Zealand.

