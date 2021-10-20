Home National A moving 24 hours: 4.9 and 5.2 quakes hit Golfito and Jaco

A moving 24 hours: 4.9 and 5.2 quakes hit Golfito and Jaco

The quakes on Tuesday were felt in the Central Valley

By
Q Costa Rica
-
39

QCOSTARICA – The Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN)  – National Seismological Network – reported this Tuesday an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 that occurred at 1:53 pm, the epicenter located 8 kilometers north of Puerto Jiménez, in Golfito, and a depth of 18 kilometers.

A 4.9 magnitude quake was felt in Puerto Jimenez, Golfito Tuesday afternoon. Image: National Seismological Network 

According to the RSN, the earthquake was strongly felt in the epicenter area and slightly in the Central Valley. The movement originated from the subduction process of the Coco plate.

Earlier, at 12:52 am, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded 23 km south of Playa Jaco,  at a depth of 22 km.

A 5.2 magnitude tremor with an epicenter in Jacó was felt in different sectors of the national territory. Image: National Seismological Network

The earthquake was felt strongly in different places in the Central Valley and near the epicenter, according to various reports provided on the RSN’s Facebook page.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.