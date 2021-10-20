A moving 24 hours: 4.9 and 5.2 quakes hit Golfito and Jaco

The quakes on Tuesday were felt in the Central Valley

QCOSTARICA – The Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network – reported this Tuesday an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 that occurred at 1:53 pm, the epicenter located 8 kilometers north of Puerto Jiménez, in Golfito, and a depth of 18 kilometers.

According to the RSN, the earthquake was strongly felt in the epicenter area and slightly in the Central Valley. The movement originated from the subduction process of the Coco plate.

Earlier, at 12:52 am, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded 23 km south of Playa Jaco, at a depth of 22 km.

The earthquake was felt strongly in different places in the Central Valley and near the epicenter, according to various reports provided on the RSN’s Facebook page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

