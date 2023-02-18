Saturday 18 February 2023
type here...
Search

A slight increase in Covid-19 cases during the second week of February

HealthThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Bill to regulate Uber, DiDi and InDrive will be presented at the end of the month

QCOSTARICA - A new attempt by the Executive Branch,...
Read more

The Most Promising Trends in Mobile App Development for 2023

Applications are essential to our day-to-day existence. Apps are...
Read more

The Secrets of Traveling with Children

Traveling around the world is an exhilarating experience that...
Read more

A slight increase in Covid-19 cases during the second week of February

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported a slight...
Read more

Speculating with the exchange rate can generate more losses than gains for consumers

QCOSTARICA (Revista Summa) Although the exchange rate goes up...
Read more

Boston Scientific expands its presence in Costa Rica with new operations in Cartago

QCOSTARICA - Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) – a...
Read more

95,000 vehicles with license plates 7, 8 and 9 have until March 9 for the RTV

QCOSTARICA - More than 95,000 vehicles with license plates...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢556.68 Buy

¢563.74 Sell

18 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported a slight increase in new cases of and deaths related to Covid-19 during the second week of February (for the period 5 to 11), accounting for a total of 4,471 infections.

This represents an increase of 248 cases compared to the previous week, for a total of 4,471 infections, and five more deaths, from 14 the first week of the month to 19 this past week. That is an average of 3 deaths daily.

- Advertisement -

In January there were 77 deaths, more than double the 32 deaths registered in November when the sixth wave of the pandemic began. So far in February, 33 deaths have been recorded.

Health authorities and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social(CCSS) remind the population to maintain the basic measures to reduce the risk of spreading covid-19, and other respiratory diseases whose circulation has also increased.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSpeculating with the exchange rate can generate more losses than gains for consumers
Next articleThe Secrets of Traveling with Children
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Six out of ten companies reported effects from Covid-19 during 2022

QCOSTARICA - Six out of ten companies reported effects from Covid-19...
Read more

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 increased slightly in the first week of February

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported a slight increase in...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Guanacaste

Two tons of seashells seized from tourists between 2021 and 2022

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport began an information campaign...
Panama

Panama extends, again, until April, the freezing of fuel prices

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama reported on Tuesday...
Paying the bills