A slight increase in Covid-19 cases during the second week of February

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported a slight increase in new cases of and deaths related to Covid-19 during the second week of February (for the period 5 to 11), accounting for a total of 4,471 infections.

This represents an increase of 248 cases compared to the previous week, for a total of 4,471 infections, and five more deaths, from 14 the first week of the month to 19 this past week. That is an average of 3 deaths daily.

In January there were 77 deaths, more than double the 32 deaths registered in November when the sixth wave of the pandemic began. So far in February, 33 deaths have been recorded.

Health authorities and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social(CCSS) remind the population to maintain the basic measures to reduce the risk of spreading covid-19, and other respiratory diseases whose circulation has also increased.

