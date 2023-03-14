Tuesday 14 March 2023
type here...
Search

Accessible parking spaces. Who can use them?

A person in a cast, an obviously pregnant woman and seniors are among people who can use the parking spaces without certification

More NewsNationalBlogs
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Accessible parking spaces. Who can use them?

RICO's Q - Accessible parking spaces can be found...
Read more

MOPT extends, again, vehicle inspections deadlines

QCOSTARICA - Based on the publication made in the...
Read more

Don’t put away the umbrella! Rains will continue for the beginning of the week

QCOSTARICA - We are still many weeks away from...
Read more

Nicaragua breaks up with the Holy See

Q24N - Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega chose to sever...
Read more

Rainy season leaves at least 59 dead in Peru

Q24N (AFP) Authorities in Peru have confirmed during the...
Read more

Costa Rica must supervise non-financial activities to prevent money laundering and terrorism

QCOSTARICA (Summa Magazine) Under the slogan "The era of...
Read more

A long list of Latin American presidents in trouble with the law

Q24N (EFE) Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who a...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢543.70 Buy

¢550.11 Sell

14 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

RICO’s Q – Accessible parking spaces can be found everywhere. However, many are unaware of the laws that govern the use of these spaces, including businesses that must provide such spaces and to their security staff.

The most obvious is when a person has a situation of obvious disability, such as being in a wheelchair, they have nothing to prove to use that space.

- Advertisement -

This also applies to a person with an obvious, temporary disabling condition, such as a person in a cast, they can also use those spaces.

An obviously pregnant woman, who is not a person with a disability, but one of the people who, by law, can use these spaces.

Official poster by the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT)

This also applies to “adultos mayores” (seniors). In Costa Rica, the legislation indicates 65 years as the age from which a person is considered an ‘adulto mayor”.  This is based on Law no. 7935 comprehensive for the elderly person, whose purpose is to guarantee all people aged 65 or over equal opportunities and dignified life in all areas.

However, when the condition is not obvious, it must be proven with a certification.

The most common is having a special license plate or disability parking permit on the dash, for example, to indicate the certification, which extends also to the driver of the person with the disability or others as indicated earlier.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMOPT extends, again, vehicle inspections deadlines
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOPT extends, again, vehicle inspections deadlines

QCOSTARICA - Based on the publication made in the Diario Oficial...
Read more

What a disappointment (not) was my DEKRA experience

RICO's Q. I was prepared. As I have done for years,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills