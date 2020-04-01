Though it is still weeks away from the start of the “green” season, many parts of the Central Valley, Central and South Pacific got a reminder of that with thunder and rain this Tuesday afternoon.
The national weather service prepared a map of the areas affected.
The beginning of the rainy or green season typically starts taking effect over the country around the 15th of May and continues into the middle of November.
#IMN_imagenes (3:40 pm) Bucle animado de la última hora. Continúa desarrollándose fuerte tormenta en el Pacífico Central y Sur además del oeste del Valle Central. pic.twitter.com/iV2vJ9crhl
— IMN, Costa Rica (@IMNCR) March 31, 2020